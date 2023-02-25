Watch| Harsh Goenka shares video of caterpillars to describe power of unity

RPG Group Chairperson Harsh Goenka is known for his insightful and witty posts on social media. From sharing fascinating content to addressing common life issues, his posts never cease to amaze people. This time, he highlights the notion of 'Together we stand, divided we fall' through an insightful video.

In a 10-second video, caterpillars can be seen maintaining the unity to move forward in a swift manner.(Twitter/ @hvgoenka)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Harsh Goenka asks people to suggest caption for snake-shaped shoes. Kiku Sharda, Adnan Sami reply

While humans forget to abide by the power of unity every now and then, there are several examples set by animals that establish it strongly. In this line, Goenka shared a video featuring a group of caterpillars showcasing the power of unity. In a 10-second video, caterpillars can be seen maintaining the unity to move forward in a swift manner.

"It’s a group of caterpillars, moving in a formation known as a rolling swarm. This rolling swarm of caterpillars moves faster than any single caterpillar. Power of unity...", he tweeted along with the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon as the post was shared, it drew the netizens' attention and has accumulated over 1.57 lakh views and more than 1,600 likes. The netizens were highly impressed by the insightful video and could highly relate with the thought. Some users expressed that people should learn from the tiny caterpillars while some expressed how the animal kingdom is the best place to learn about some of life's important lessons.

In a 10-second video, caterpillars can be seen maintaining the unity to move forward in a swift manner.(Twitter/ @hvgoenka)

Read here: Harsh Goenka tweets about realizing self-worth with an example, netizens agree

A user wrote, "Together we stand, divided we fall, Unity is the greatest power of all"."Thank you, Sir very useful reminder. Unity has infinite power; Unity can achieve THE Impossible", commented another, while a third user wrote, "Literally it's so much fun and prodigious offcourse.nature is out of bounds , no limit. These caterpillars sets an example for mankind".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON