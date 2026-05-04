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Watch: HT experts decode assembly election results

For fast, reliable election results, HT experts will closely track official data and provide the latest developments.

Published on: May 04, 2026 08:04 am IST
By HT News Desk
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It’s result day! As vote counting begins for the 2026 assembly elections in four key states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala, along with the Union territory of Puducherry, HT experts will break down the trends and results through live coverage and quick updates for the readers.

For fast, reliable election results, HT experts will closely track official data and provide the latest developments.

For fast, reliable election results, HT experts will closely track official data and provide the latest developments. Readers can follow HT’s live blogs today for quick updates from every state, along with a combined result day tracker.

Follow election results for each of these states here:

West Bengal: Bengal election results live

Kerala: Kerala election results live

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu election results live

Assam: Assam election result live

Verdict day for 4 states, 1 UT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence in removing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power in West Bengal. On the other hand, the TMC has strongly maintained that Mamata Banerjee is set for an easy return to office.

For the Opposition, these elections present a chance to prevent the run of defeats that followed its strong performance in the 2024 general elections and to win back major states that carry political weight.

Five years ago, major wins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal lifted the Opposition and helped it through the next two years of electoral setbacks. Holding on to power this time is important for an Opposition facing a reduced presence across the country.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

assembly election elections west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Watch: HT experts decode assembly election results
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