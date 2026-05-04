Assam election result LIVE: Counting of votes to start at 8 am, Himanta seeks 2nd term
In Assam, most polls place the incumbent government above the 80-seat mark. The Congress-led ‘ASOM’ alliance is projected to hover in the 25 to 35-seat range.
Assam election result LIVE: The long wait since the single-phase polling on April 9 is now over. In a few hours, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be unsealed across the state to determine the fate of 126 constituencies in Assam. While the state woke up to a quiet morning, the atmosphere at counting centres, from Tinsukia to Sribhumi, is electric. This election has been a high-stakes battle, seen by a massive 85.38% voter turnout....Read More
Assam exit poll predictions 2026
If the exit polls are to be believed, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a historic third consecutive term. Projections from major agencies like Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya suggest a comfortable majority for the saffron alliance, with some surveys predicting the BJP could win over 100 seats.
Most polls place the incumbent government well above the 80-seat mark, while the Congress-led ‘ASOM’ alliance is projected to hover in the 25 to 35-seat range.
The Congress camp, however, remains optimistic, banking on a late surge in the tea belt and rural Nagaon to defy the projections.
Major candidates and key seats in Assam elections 2026
In Jalukbari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains the centre of gravity. In Jorhat, the Congress’s most prominent face, Gaurav Gogoi, is fighting a battle to reclaim his family’s legacy and secure a win in Upper Assam.
Other high-stakes contests include Sivasagar, where Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi seeks to maintain a regionalist foothold, and Golaghat, where Finance Minister Ajanta Neog faces a test of her influence in the crucial tea-growing economic hub.
The urban heart of the state, Guwahati, presents its own set of dramas. In Guwahati Central, the election has turned into a generational clash between the “old guard” and Gen Z. Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Gupta is defending his urban stronghold against Kunki Chowdhury, a 27-year-old first-time candidate from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Chowdhury is a high-visibility challenger, focusing on youth issues and civic reform to disrupt the established political order.
The battle for Dispur, the administrative heart of Assam, is also being closely watched. The BJP has made a high-stakes gamble here by fielding Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress stalwart who defected to the saffron party just before the polls. He is facing Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress.
The Election Commission has deployed massive security forces to ensure a peaceful counting process. With female voter turnout reaching an impressive 85.96%, slightly outpacing male voters, the ‘silent voter’ may ultimately hold the key to the final tally. Whether Himanta Biswa Sarma secures a second term or the Gaurav Gogoi-led opposition pulls off a stunning upset, the direction of the ‘Gateway to the Northeast’ for the next five years will be clear by the end of the day.
Assam election results 2026: Key points
- Counting begins today after April 9 single-phase polling across 126 Assam constituencies
- High voter turnout of 85.38% sets the stage for a closely watched verdict
- Exit polls project NDA’s third straight term, BJP tipped to cross 100 seats
- Congress-led ‘ASOM’ alliance hopeful of late surge in tea belt and rural Nagaon
- Key battles in Jalukbari, Jorhat, Dispur and Guwahati Central draw intense focus
Assam election result LIVE: Crowded field with multiple players
Assam election result LIVE: Assam election result LIVE: The election features 722 candidates, including 59 women. The Congress has fielded the highest number (99), followed by the BJP (90). Among others, AIUDF has 30 candidates, NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 26 and Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) 11.
The Aam Aadmi Party and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) have fielded 18 candidates each, while the Trinamool Congress has 22 and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 16. There are also 258 Independents in the fray.
Assam election result LIVE: CAPF, 800 personnel, assault groups on standby ahead of vote count
Assam election result LIVE: Assam election result LIVE: A total of 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been stationed to guard counting centres and strongrooms where EVMs are stored. Around 800 unarmed police personnel will oversee the transportation of machines to counting venues. Chief electoral officer Anurag Goel has said that two additional CAPF companies will remain on standby, while 93 companies of state armed police have already been deployed across districts. As many as 85 assault groups will also be on call to respond to any untoward situation.
Assam election result LIVE: Himanta Sarma links Bengal polls to infiltration issue
Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bengal polls matter nationally due to infiltration issues and projected BJP wins in Assam and West Bengal. He made the claims while campaigning for the Bengal polls ahead of the second phase.
He said over 100 seats in Assam and 110 of 152 seats in the first phase of Bengal polling were sure to go to the BJP. He also warned Bengal could become “an extension of Bangladesh” if BJP was not voted to power.
Assam election result LIVE: BJP leaders claim strong lead in Assam and West Bengal
Assam election result LIVE: BJP President Nabin and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma last week were confident that West Bengal and Assam would win with a strong majority. Nabin said voters want to end the “TMC’s syndicate raj” and reject “politics of fear.” Sarma claimed, “in the first phase itself, the BJP has won 110 seats,” adding, “this time, BJP will win 100 seats in Assam” and “we will get 200 seats in West Bengal.”
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the party performed strongly in phase one and will retain power in West Bengal. Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Akhilesh Prasad Singh said Congress will play a key role in government formation in the state. (ANI)
Assam election result LIVE: Assembly elections 2026, a recap of state-wise voting dates, seats, phases
Assam – 126 seats, single-phase polling (April 9)
Kerala – 140 seats, single-phase polling (April 9)
Puducherry – 30 seats, single-phase polling (April 9)
Tamil Nadu – 234 seats, single-phase polling (April 23)
West Bengal – 294 seats, two-phase polling (April 23 and 29).
Assam election result LIVE: The elections that brought BJP to power for the first time in Assam
Assam election result LIVE: The Assam Assembly election ten years ago ended the Congress party’s 15-year rule in the state and saw the BJP’s first victory in Assam. In 2016, led by Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP won 60 seats with a 29.5% vote share and formed the government with allies AGP (14 seats) and BPF (12 seats). It took the alliance total to 86 seats in the 126-member House.
Congress, led by Tarun Gogoi, was reduced to 26 seats despite being in power since 2001. Sonowal became the state’s first BJP CM.
Assam election result LIVE: Assam Assembly Election 2021 results
Assam election result LIVE:The 2021 Assam Assembly elections saw a high voter turnout of 86.2%, with 1,90,03,022 votes polled out of 2,20,49,568 electors. The BJP was the single largest party with 60 seats and a vote share of 33.6%, leading the ruling NDA to form the government. Himanta Biswa Sarma became chief minister for the first time in the state.
The Congress won 29 seats with 30% vote share, while AIUDF secured 16 seats with 9.4% votes. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an NDA ally, won 9 seats, and UPPL secured 6 seats. Independents won 1 seat, while other parties together got 5 seats with 9.6% vote share. NOTA accounted for 1.1% of votes (2,19,578 votes).
Assam election result LIVE: Himanta Sarma hits back after SC bail to Pawan Khera
Assam election result LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted sharply after the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in the defamation case linked to allegations against his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Responding to Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, Sarma said, “I don’t need lessons on democracy, public discourse or decency from anyone, especially from AM Singhvi. Decency and him can never be in the same room.” He also alleged that Congress used forged documents to defame his wife, saying the issue involves “a woman who has nothing to do with politics” whose character was attacked on national television. Sarma added, “I am confident the courts will take note of this… and the guilty will be punished for his brazen act of maligning a woman’s character.” He further warned that “this is just the beginning, not the end,” as the legal dispute continues.
Assam election result LIVE: Congress vs Assam CM row after SC bail to Pawan Khera
Assam election result LIVE: In April, Pawan Khera alleged with proof that Himanta Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, had multiple foreign passports and overseas assets, including in Dubai. Sarma and Riniki Bhuyan Sharma denied the allegations, calling them false and politically motivated, and said the matter would be resolved through legal process.
Following a complaint by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Assam Police registered a defamation and forgery case against Khera, leading to legal action and a search at his residence.
Khera challenged the case and moved the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court denied anticipatory bail. The top court granted him interim protection from arrest on May 1.
Himanta Sarma used defamatory words against Khera saying, “Khera ka peda bana ke kha jaunga, unko pel dunga.” (I will crush Khera and make him suffer; I will defeat him badly.) Congress leaders defended Khera.
Assam election result LIVE: Agency-wise exit poll predictions
VoteVibe: BJP+ 90–100 seats, Congress+ 23–33 seats, AIUDF 0–6 seats.
Axis My India: BJP+ 88–100 seats, Congress+ 24–36 seats, others 0–3 seats.
Matrize: BJP+ 85–95 seats, Congress+ 25–32 seats, others 6–12 seats.
Chanakya Strategies: BJP+ 88–98 seats, Congress+ 22–32 seats, AIUDF 3–5 seats.
JVC: BJP+ 88–101 seats, Congress+ 23–33 seats, others 0–3 seats.
Assam election result LIVE: 'Justice for Zubeen Garg’ as a flashpoint for Assam elections 2026
Assam election result LIVE: Zubeen Garg’s death by drowning in September 2025 became an election issue in Assam when political parties used it in campaigns. “Do not vote for me if I can’t give justice for our beloved Zubeen,” CM Himanta said last year. This year, the Congress used the “justice for Zubeen Garg” slogan as a poll promise. This included a pledge to complete a fresh probe within 100 days if voted to power citing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the case. The BJP accused the opposition of politicising his death.
Assam election result LIVE: Key issues in Assam Assembly elections 2026
Assam election result LIVE:Key issues reported in the Assam elections include illegal immigration from Bangladesh along with NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act implementation. Eviction drives and land rights are a point of dispute between parties. Development issues such as infrastructure, jobs, and unemployment are important, especially for youth. Identity politics around Assamese language, culture, and indigenous rights is also central. Floods and disaster management remain a recurring concern. Law and order issues, including child marriage enforcement, are also part of the debate.
Assam election result LIVE: Exit polls show BJP-led NDA ahead in Assam with clear majority projections
Assam election result LIVE: Exit polls for the Assam Assembly election 2026 indicate a lead for the BJP-led NDA, with most surveys projecting around 88-100 seats in the 126-member House. The Congress-led INDIA bloc is projected to win about 23-36 seats, while AIUDF and others are expected to win only a few seats.