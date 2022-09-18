WATCH: IAF holds aerobatic display over Bay of Bengal in Puri, tourists enthralled

The aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday held an enthralling air display over the Bay of Bengal in Odisha. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a fleet of the IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is seen taking to the skies to conduct the air display at Blue Flag Beach in Puri.

The video showed a fleet of nine aircraft putting up the display in the sky, which was witnessed by thousands of tourists who gathered at the seaside pilgrim town. The aircraft have been manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), according to reports.

The fleet of the Suryakiran aircraft made several flypasts and conducted manoeuvres like the arrow, rocket roll, diamond and synchro. In one of the moves, an aircraft even flew upside down and did spins as it returned.

In a thrilling display of crossovers, two Suryakiran aircraft came face to face from opposite directions at over 1,500 kmph and then flew apart to the left and right leaving the spectators spell bound.

The event, conducted to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence, was attended by Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal.

A similar exercise was held over the Kuakhai river bank in Bhubaneswar on Friday, though it was not possible for the aircraft to drop to a lower height due to the buildings nearby.

