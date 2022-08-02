Watch: In Delhi, Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision

A Go First airline car narrowly avoided a collision with an IndiGo A320neo aircraft's nose wheel after the former went under the plane at the Delhi airport on Tuesday.

News agency ANI reported that a Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the IndiGo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 of the IGI airport. It was an IndiGo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi–Patna).

The aircraft was readying to depart for Patna in the morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said there was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person. The aircraft departed as per the scheduled time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR.

The car's driver was subjected to a breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. There was no damage to the plane and no one was injured.

IndiGo and Go First did not respond to PTI's request for statements on this incident.

There has been a spate of non-fatal incidents recently involving airlines in the country. The DGCA has said that carriers don’t have enough certified staff to fix faults and are invoking a clause that allows flights to operate even when some equipment is faulty, though not a threat to airworthiness. Airlines are also improperly identifying the cause of problems, it said.

On July 28, an IndiGo flight from Jorhat in Assam to Kolkata skidded off the runway during take-off and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield, the airline. The incident took place when the aircraft was taxing out for take off with 98 passengers on board and the flight was cancelled.

Earlier this month, an IndiGo A320neo jet was diverted to Karachi due to a technical issue on its way from Sharjah to Hyderabad, and another flight was diverted as a precaution after the engines vibrated momentarily.

