IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi in Pakistan, 2nd in weeks: Report

  • IndiGo is reportedly also planning to send a replacement aircraft to Karachi to fly all the passengers to Hyderabad.
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 08:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

An IndiGo flight between Sharjah and Hyderabad was on Sunday diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilot reported a technical snag in the aircraft. This is the second such incident in two weeks when an Indian airline has made a landing in Karachi.

The incident is being examined by authorities at the airport, according to news agency ANI. IndiGo is reportedly also planning to send a replacement aircraft to Karachi.

“After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” read a statement by the airlines, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier this month, a SpiceJet aircraft, which took off from Delhi and was headed to Dubai, landed in Karachi with around 150 passengers aboard. All passengers were said to be safe. However, the incident drew the attention of aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), which started a probe into the matter.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Topics
indigo indigo airlines
Sunday, July 17, 2022
