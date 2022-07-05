Indicator light malfunction forces SpiceJet flight to land in Karachi

A New Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight made a precautionary landing in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Tuesday due to malfunctioning indicator light, a spokesperson for the airline said and added the passengers were safely disembarked. A replacement aircraft was being sent to Karachi to take the passengers to Dubai, the spokesperson added.

“...SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.”

The airline said there was no emergency or priority landing. The aircraft made a normal landing, it added. “There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments.”

Directorate General of Civil Aviation director-general Arun Kumar said the aviation regulator was investigating the matter.

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight (SG-2962) was forced to return to Delhi minutes after take-off on Saturday as the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely and officials later said the smoke was due to oil leakage in one of the engines.

Boeing’s Max jets were grounded globally in March 2019 following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia blamed partly on the aircraft’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System. The crashes forced Boeing to make fixes to the software to get the plane certified to fly again. India lifted its ban on the Max in August last year after Boeing set up a simulator in the country. The US allowed the Max to resume flights in 2020.

A SpiceJet Max returned to Mumbai shortly after taking off in December due to a technical issue involving an oil filter light, which forced the crew to shut down an engine.

