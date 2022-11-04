Watch: In Gangtok, President Murmu dances with Sikkim CM’s wife

President Droupadi Murmu joined Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Rai to perform the 'integration dance' with a local troupe on a stage in Gangtok on Friday. Murmu attended the event during her two-day visit to Sikkim.

In a video shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Twitter, the troupe was seen performing on the stage, where Murmu and Rai also joined.

Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Sikkim government and virtually inaugurated the foundation stone for various projects related to education, health, road infrastructure and tourism at Gangtok, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Murmu was greeted by Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad on her arrival in Gangtok.

"Speaking on the occasion, the president said that Sikkim, situated in the eastern Himalayan region, is one of the most beautiful states of India. It is blessed with snow-laden peaks, dense forests, rare flora and fauna, pretty lakes and sacred rivers - Teesta and Rangit. These make the natural beauty of Sikkim more attractive. Sikkim has a rich cultural heritage too which reflects the cultures of different communities," the statement said.

"The president was happy to note that Sikkim, with a literacy rate of more than 80 percent, is one of the leading states in terms of education. It ranks first in the country in the enrolment for higher education. She was also happy to note that the enrolment of girls is higher than that of boys in Sikkim. She said that this shows the priority of the people of Sikkim towards education," it added.

The president had arrived in Nagaland on Wednesday and visited Kigwema, a village of the Angami Naga community in Kohima district on Thursday, where she met members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Before arriving in Sikkim, she also travelled to Mizoram and addressed the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in Aizawl, becoming the third president to do so after APJ Abdul Kalam (2005) and Ram Nath Kovind (2017).