Watch | Indian Coast Guard braves extreme weather for mid-sea medical evacuation
Indian Coast Guard successfully executed a mid-sea medical evacuation of an Indian mariner suffering from a suspected stroke off the Kerala coast.
Amidst challenging weather, Indian Coast Guard executed a mid-sea medical evacuation of an Indian mariner suffering from a suspected stroke and partial paralysis onboard a private tanker off the Kerala coast. The indigenous Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III was used in the successful operation.
The rescue operation was initiated after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Mumbai received a request from MRCC Rome, Italy, about a 37-year-old crew member on the Panama-flagged vessel MT Global Star. The sailor was reported to be suffering from high blood pressure and a stroke while the vessel was 110 nautical miles from Kochi in the Arabian Sea due to machinery failure, a statement from Indian Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh, on area patrol, was immediately diverted for the medical evacuation, but rough weather conditions made it challenging to disembark the patient. As a result, the Indian Coast Guard launched an ALH on Monday morning, braving gusty winds and rough seas to successfully evacuate the patient from a distance of 110 nm from Kochi.
The patient was handed over to the local agent for further medical care at Ernakulam, the statement added.
"#SAR In a daring ops amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous #ALHsaved another mariners life at sea onboard MT GLOBALSTAR 110Nm fm #Kochi. The rescue ops was coordinated by #MRCCKochi in coordination with CG Air Enclave, #Nedumbassery & #ICGSArnvesh," PRO Defence Kochi tweeted.