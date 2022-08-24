Watch: Indigenous Pinaka extended range rockets running through trials

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is today running trials of its Pinaka extended range rocket weapon systems at Rajasthan's Pokhran firing range, news agency ANI said quoting DRDO officials. According to reports, multiple successful tests - of indigenously developed rockets for the Army - have already been conducted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 28-second slow-motion video uploaded by ANI showed one such test - the rocket makes a fiery getaway from its mobile launcher and is swiftly out of sight as smoke swirls around.

In April, the DRDO and the Army tested the ﻿Pinaka Mk-I (an enhanced rocket system) and the Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) rocket. The successful trials gave the defence manufacturing industry a boost and encouraged series production; though the rockets are designed by DRDO, they are being manufactured by a private firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Unescorted Pentagon access for India's defence attaché

The Pinaka rockets are an upgraded version of a system that has been in service for over 10 years. Named after Lord Shiva's bow, they are used to attack long-range targets.

The defence ministry has called this and other such projects critical to help fulfill prime minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' ambition, and has reiterated also the importance of such endeavours in enabling 'Atmanirbharta' to develop cutting-edge defence equipment.