Watch Live: 1,000 drones light up Delhi sky at Beating Retreat ceremony

The Beating the Retreat ceremony marking to end of the Republic Day celebrations has begun at Vijay Chowk in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The main attraction of today's ceremony is the 10-minute drone show of 1,000 drones, commemorating the 75 years of Independence. The drone show has been organised by startup 'Botlab Dynamics' and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology, the ministry said.

In the drone and laser show, the glorious history of India's freedom was remembered

“It's a matter of pride that for the first time 1,000 drones will light up the sky during the beating retreat ceremony. India will become the 4th country in the world after UK, Russia and China to have achieved this feat,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

“I am also happy to share that the entire funding was done by the science and technology ministry. IIT alumni have worked on it (drones) for 6 months,” the minister said.

The entry band was Massed Band playing the 'Veer Sainik' tune. This was followed by Pipes and Drums Band, CAPF Band, Air Force Band, Naval Band, Army Military Band and Massed Bands. The principal conductor of the ceremony is Commander Vijay Charles D'Cruz.

The hymn 'Abide With Me' has been dropped from the event creating a row as the hymn, said to be Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite, has been a decades-old tune featuring at the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Beating the Retreat is a military tradition that marks the disengagement of troops from the battle at sunset.