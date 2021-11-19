Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch Live: PM Modi addresses the nation

Through his address to the nation, PM Modi usually informs about the crucial decisions taken by the government.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 9am on Friday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet that the Prime Minister has a scheduled programmes during the day, but before that he will address the nation.

The address will be broadcast live on government-run Doordarshan, All India Radio and other channels. It will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Watch PM Modi's address to the nation live:

On November 8, 2016, PM Modi had announced demonetisation of old 1,000 and 500 banknotes during his address to the nation.

