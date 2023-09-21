Watch: Manoj Tiwari's welcome by wife after women's quota bill passed goes viral

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was accorded a grand welcome to his home on Wednesday night after the Lok Sabha passed the women's reservation bill. His wife congratulated him and applied a tika on his forehead, the video of which is viral. The BJP MP himself shared the video saying 'kamaal ho gya hai'. "I am proud you are a soldier of Modi ji," Manoj Tiwari's wife said to him. As seen in the video, Manoj Tiwari was not prepared for the grand welcome in his home and asked 'kya hua' as his wife welcomed him. "Were you guys watching?" Manoj Tiwari said.

Manoj Tiwari was accorded a grand welcome by his wife after Lok Sabha passed the women's reservation bill on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Women's reservation bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. PM Modi described it as a 'golden moment of the Parliamentary journey of India'. This was the first bill passed by the Lok Sabha after parliamentary proceedings moved to the new Parliament building during the Special Session of Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from AIMIM which argued that the bill will only uplift savarna women, all other party MPs voted in favour of the bill which will ensure 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. However, it will come to effect after census and delimitation. Several parties raised the demand for reservation for OBC women in the new bill.

Opposition INDIA bloc extended support to women's reservation but opposed to the delay in its implementation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.