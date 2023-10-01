Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Nitin Gadkari welcomed in traditional 'Maharashtrian way' in Prague

ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Oct 01, 2023 09:44 PM IST

Gadkari is on an official tour to Czech Republic where he will participate in Ministerial session on Road Safety at 27th World Road Congress in Prague.

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was received in a traditional 'Maharashtrian way' at Prague airport on Sunday.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed in a traditional 'Maharashtrian' way at Prague airport on Sunday. (X/@OfficeOfNG)

He was received at the airport by India's Ambassador to Czech Republic Hemant Kotalwar.

"Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji received a warm welcome at Prague airport by Indian Ambassador Shri @HemantKotalwar ji and the Maharashtra Mandal - Czech Republic (MMCZ) in a traditional Maharashtrian way. @IndiainCzechia," the office of Nitin Gadkari posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Notably, Gadkari is on an official tour to the Czech Republic on October 2, where he will participate in the Ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague.

He will also interact with international organizations, academia, industry, and all experts and stakeholders in road transport, and related issues there.

"I will be on an official tour to the Czech Republic on October 2, 2023," Gadkari posted on X.

Will participate in the Ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague and interact with international organizations, academia, industry, and all experts and stakeholders in road transport, road infrastructure, road safety, and related issues," he added.

