'Kashmir to Kanyakumari': People join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers, joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across India as the three-day exercise started on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The party took to Twitter to share a video depicting how people across the country took part in the campaign throughout the day.

“PM Shri @narendramodi's clarion call of #HarGharTiranga has created a mass movement across the nation. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, entire India joins to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement,” the BJP tweeted while sharing the video.

Modi also urged people to share a photo with the Tricolour on the official website of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to mark the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

"Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Do also share your photo with the Tiranga on https://harghartiranga.com," tweeted Modi.

Modi has urged people to hoist the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15.

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also hoisted the national flag at their residences and posted pictures on social media.

In a tweet, Shah said, “Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires every Indian. On PM Narendra Modi's clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga, today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland.”

Union minister Bhupender Yadav visited Ballia in Uttar Pradesh to pay tributes to freedom fighter Chittu Pandey.

Party leaders across the country attended different programmes, including 'Prabhat Pheri' and Tiranga rally.

BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh took part in a Prabhat Pheri at Una in Himachal Pradesh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled in Jodhpur the statue of Durgadas Rathore, a famous warrior credited with spearheading the fight against the Mughals.

The mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

