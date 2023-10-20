Watch: PM Modi interacts with students, crew aboard RapidX train in Sahibabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with school children and crew of RapidX train onboard after launching the 17km-long stretch of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor at Sahibabad RapidX station in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi interacts with school children onboard RapidX train - 'NaMo Bharat'(ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen surrounded by school students and interacting with them. PM Modi also had an interaction with the crew onboard the Rapidx train, 'Namo Bharat' connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot.

Of the 82.15 km Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be open for public on Saturday.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced to announced that the trains of RRTS would be known as 'Namo Bharat'. “The priority corridor of RRTS project related to the aspirations of crores of people is ready to get on track. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation on October 20. The Regional Rapid Transit System of the country will be known as ‘Namo Bharat'," Puri wrote on X.

The 17-km priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. With the train service operational, the travel time between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be 12 minutes, which would usually take around 30-35 minutes by road.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor is the first RRTS project being implemented in India, and will be closely followed by the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors.

According to NCRTC, the ticket fare for the priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai depot is ₹50 for Standard Class while for the Premium class the ticket on this route will cost ₹100.

Developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), at at a cost of more than ₹30,000 crore, the RRTS is equipped with hi-end technology features and passenger amenities like overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, mobile and laptop charging facility at every seat. Each train will have one premium class car with wider seats, more legroom, and coat hangers. The trains will also come equipped with a vending machine facility.

