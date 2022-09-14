Watch: PM Modi meets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck; poses for photo

Prime minister Narendra Modi met Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wanghchuck, the King of Bhutan, Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and ways to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Photos released by the two sides showed the two leaders shaking hands before their meeting. The Bhutanese king also met foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and will meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval later in the day.

Diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968 after the then Indian government established a special office in Thimphu. There are a number of institutional and diplomatic mechanisms in areas like security, border management, trade and water resources.

Bhutan ratified the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement on Tuesday, providing an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative framework for increased implementation.

"Ambassador of Bhutan to India Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel handed over the instrument of ratification to Secretary ER Dammu Ravi, in the presence of DG International Solar Alliance," tweeted the Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

India has constructed three Hydroelectric Projects (HEPs) in Bhutan: Chukha HEP, Kurichhu HEP, and Tala HEP, operational and exporting surplus power to India.

Recently, India completed a 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Project and both sides are expediting the completion of other ongoing projects including the 1200MW Punatsangchhu-1 & 1020MW Punatsangchhu-2.

Bhutan shares its border with four Indian states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim. The relationship between the two countries benefits the North Eastern States with increased trade and commerce relationship with Bhutan will be highly beneficial to landlocked Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies)

