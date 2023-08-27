Watch: PM Modi pauses Delhi speech as man faints, asks medical team to help him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paused midway after a person fainted during his address at a function at Delhi's Palam airport. Modi was speaking at the function organised to welcome him, following his two-nation tour to South Africa and Greece and to mark the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on his arrival at Palam airport in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

As Modi was making a mention of the upcoming G20 Summit to be held in Delhi, he noticed that a person in the crowd had taken ill and then directed his medical team to assist him. “…Guests are about to come to Delhi…my medical team kindly reach to assist this person … The doctors, who have come with me, attend to him…,” Modi said.

“…make him sit somewhere and open his shoes, etc…,” he said, before continuing his speech after the person had been attended to. As per reports, the person was a personnel from his security team.

PM Modi visits ISRO, Bengaluru

Prior to his address in Delhi, Modi visited the Indian Space Research Organisation in Bengaluru after flying down from Greece. He congratulated the ISRO chief S Somanath and other scientists on the landmark feat of reaching the Moon's far side, a first for any country and also made some key announcements during an address.

Modi announced that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3 will be named as 'Shiv Shakti' while the location where Chandrayaan 2 crash landed on the lunar surface will be known as 'Tiranga' point.

He also announced that the landing date of Chandrayaan 3, August 23, will be celebrated as 'National Space Day'. PM had missed in person witnessing Chandrayaan 3's touchdown from the ISRO Command Centre as he was in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit.

During the historic touchdown last Wednesday, he watched the event via live streaming online from Johannesburg and then addressed the nation virtually on the rare feat.

