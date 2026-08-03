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Watch: PM Nehru's Last-Ever Independence Day Speech | Iconic Independence Day Addresses | 1963

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, we revisit Jawaharlal Nehru's last-ever August 15 address from the Red Fort, delivered in 1963.

Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 19:03:29 IST
By Debabrata Bhattacharjee
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As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times takes a nostalgic journey through history with a special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by India's Prime Ministers.In the second episode, we revisit Jawaharlal Nehru's last-ever Independence Day address from the Red Fort, delivered in 1963. Coming in the aftermath of the 1962 India-China war, the speech reflected a pivotal moment in India's journey as a young republic.

Revisiting PM Nehru's Last-Ever Independence Day Speech
Revisiting PM Nehru's Last-Ever Independence Day Speech
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debabrata Bhattacharjee

Debabrata Bhattacharjee is a Senior Video Producer with over seven years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in sports video production, news storytelling and social media strategy. He has extensive experience across the entire video production lifecycle, from research and scripting to shooting, editing, publishing and audience growth. Currently with Hindustan Times, he is responsible for producing videos for HT Cricket as well as for HT Videos.

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