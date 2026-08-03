Watch: PM Nehru's Last-Ever Independence Day Speech | Iconic Independence Day Addresses | 1963

As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times takes a nostalgic journey through history with a special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by India's Prime Ministers.In the second episode, we revisit Jawaharlal Nehru's last-ever Independence Day address from the Red Fort, delivered in 1963. Coming in the aftermath of the 1962 India-China war, the speech reflected a pivotal moment in India's journey as a young republic.
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