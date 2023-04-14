Watch: S Jaishankar's ‘Made in India’ train ride in Mozambique was very…

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train during his visit to the capital of Mozambique Maputo. He was accompanied by Mozambican transport minister. The two talked about India's partnership in helping expand the train networks electric mobility and waterways connectivity, S Jaishankar informed.

S Jaishankar In Mozambique: This marks the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A great green transport conversation with Mozambican Minister of Transport &Communication and Chairman, Mozambican Port & Rail Authority Mateus Magala. Talked about expanding train networks, electric mobility & waterways connectivity. India is a reliable partner in this regard," the minister tweeted.

"Took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey," he shared in another tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mozambique where he met the president of the country's Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He began the visit on April 13, marking the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to the country.

During the visit, S Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian community in the country and visited a temple.

"Offered my prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo this evening. So glad to interact with the Indian community there," he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail