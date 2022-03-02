Watch: Smriti Irani welcomes Ukraine-returnees in 4 languages

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday welcomed Indians from war-torn Ukraine as Centre's Operation Ganga is going at full throttle. Speaking in different regional langauages, the minister welcomes the students. In the video, shared by news agancy ANI, the minister can be seen speaking in Malayalam, Bengali, Gujaratu and Marathi.

"Welcome back home! Your families are waiting with bated breath. So I won't take much time. we are grateful that our preayers have been heard. You have shown exemplary courage in the most challenging of times. Let's thank the flight crew as well," the minister said amid cheers from the passengers. "Bharat Mata ki Jai," Smriti Irani chanted.

The Centre has launched Operation Ganga to rescue Indians from Ukraine which came under a full-blown attack from Russia. As Ukraine shut off its airspace because of the airstrike threat, the government had to chalk out an alternative plan to rescue the thousands of Indian who were stuck in many cities of Ukraine.

Three IAF aircraft flew to Poland, Hungary and Romania on Wednesday. The IAF aircraft are carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid.

The government has appointed four special envoys to oversee the evacuation operations of stranded Indians. Minister Hardeep Sigh Puri is in charge of the evacuation in Hungary, Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Gen VK Singh (retd) in Poland and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Moldova.

