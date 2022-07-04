It takes a horse to deliver food in inundated Mumbai | Watch

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai last week disrupted normal life of people in several parts of the Maximum City. Stepping out of homes became a perilous task, as the country's financial capital faced waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas with cab fares hitting the roof.

But the incident that has caught the netizen’s attention is that of a food delivery agent riding a horse to reach the home of a customer with an order amid heavy rainfall.

A clip shared by Youtube channel Just A Vibe shows the delivery man sitting on top of a horse, with his food delivery bag on his back and riding through a flooded stretch in the city. The short clip is now being shared widely on social media platforms as netizens hailed the act as a typical ‘Mumbai thing’.

“Swiggy delivery boy on horse Never seen like this before… Mumbai things || Swiggy delivery on Horse,” read the Youtube description.

Another social media post that has gone viral on Twitter is the exorbitant fare charged by ridesharing portal Uber for ferrying a passenger. A user, named Shravankumar Suvarna, shared a screenshot of the fare worth thousands that the app was charging for a cab ride within the city. He said a flight to Goa from Mumbai would have cost him less than reaching home in Mumbai during the rains.

“Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains," Suvarna wrote. As per his screengrab, UberGo was charging ₹3,041, Premier had a fare of ₹4,081, and XL would charge ₹5,159. He added that things do not really look up even on a normal day as he usually pays ₹800 to ₹1,000 without a surge.

On Friday, heavy monsoon showers pounded the city leaving several areas inundated and bringing traffic on major arterial roads to a halt. An orange alert, warning of ‘heavy to very heavy showers’ was also issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Two incidents of building collapse were reported in Kalbadevi and Sion areas.

IMD weather station at Colaba received 227.8mm rain in the period ending 8.30 am on Friday. That marked the station’s highest one-day rainfall in a decade for June, and the second-highest in a decade for July.