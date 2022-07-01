Mumbai sees waterlogging after heavy showers, more rain in forecast | Watch
In the wake of heavy rain that lashed Mumbai on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced weather alerts, indicating to residents of the country's financial capital that they need to be on guard.
Here's all you need to know:
(1.) An orange alert, warning of ‘heavy to very heavy showers’ in the next 24 hours, has been announced. This alert is for isolated places in the city and its neighbouring districts.
Also Read: After Delhi, heavy rains lash maximum city Mumbai | Top Monsoon updates
(2.) The IMD has also put in place a yellow alert, which indicates ‘heavy rains’, on July 1 and 2. This is for a few places in the city.
(3.) Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai, the weather department's branch in the metropolis, has projected ‘moderate to heavy rains’, with the possibility of ‘occasional intense spells' at isolated places in the city for 24 hours, beginning Friday morning.
(4.) According to data from BMC, Mumbai's civic body, the island city, at 119.09mm, received the maximum rain, followed by western and eastern suburbs, with 78.69mm and 58.40mm rain, respectively. The data is for 12-hour period, from 8am to 8pm on June 30.
Also Read : Colaba receives 23% of monthly average rain in eight hours
(5.) Due to incessant showers, there was waterlogging in several parts of the Maharashtra capital, with buses diverted on as many as 12 routes. Officials said suburban trains were operating normally; however, commuters complained of delays by up to 15 minutes.
(6.) Thursday's showers were Mumbai's first proper downpour of the current monsoon season. These led to two incidents of building collapse, one each at Kaladevi and Sion. There were no casualties and residents were evacuated safely from the collapsed structures, officials said.
(With PTI inputs)
