After Delhi, heavy rains lash maximum city Mumbai | Top Monsoon updates

Delhi welcomed the first monsoon showers on Thursday morning which provided much-needed respite from the simmering heat. The India Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on June 30.

India's financial capital Mumbai- on orange alert, also witnessed rainfall in several parts of the city on Thursday. The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert in Raigad till Friday, and in Ratnagiri till Saturday. According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, “Light rain with few moderate spells are expected to continue over Mumbai during the next 3-4 days.” Heavy rainfall, as of now, seems unlikely for Mumbai, the firm’s Vice president said in a tweet.

Top updates by weather department on monsoon:

> Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms has been predicted for parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and eastern Rajasthan for Friday. Some parts of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand may also see ‘heavy to very very heavy’ rainfall on July 1.

> Jammu & Kashmir and West Rajasthan are likely to see scattered rainfall in the next 5 days, the weather department said on Thursday.

> Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will see light to moderate scattered rainfall in the next 5 days as per IMD weather report. “ Isolated ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ is also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on July 1,” it added.

> Meanwhile rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal during next 4-5 days. Odisha may see ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall on July 4.

> For the states of Goa, Karnataka and Kerala - ‘light to moderate rainfall’ activity over the next 5 days has been predicted. Scattered rainfall is expected in parts of Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra and Interior Karnataka during the same period.

> The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh may see heavy rainfall today; Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ on July 2.