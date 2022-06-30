No flooding under Delhi’s infamous Minto Bridge despite heavy rain | Watch
- Earlier this year, though, the Delhi government said it was 'ready to combat waterlogging on a war footing', deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told news agency PTI.
The Minto Road rail underbridge in central Delhi is frequently in the news when it rains in the national capital - because it gets completely flooded. However, this time, as the monsoon broke over the city, the Minto bridge is in the headlines for the right reasons - there was no flooding or waterlogging on Thursday despite heavy rain.
Over the last two years, extensive waterlogging was seen in many parts of Delhi during the monsoon rains and, in July 2020, a 56-year-old man drowned when his mini-truck was submerged under the Minto Bridge.
In the first week of June, Sisodia held a review meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) officials and directed the concerned officials to ensure that all preventive measures were in place before the monsoon hit to prevent any inconvenience to the public.
These include construction of underground sumps, installation of automatic pumping systems to collect and swiftly drain stormwater, laying of a new drainage network with wider pipes and higher discharge capacities, and other short and long-term measures.
"There is no need to worry about flooding in the tunnel as automatic pumps with underground sumps have been constructed. This will enable swift discharge of stormwater in case of heavy rain. Temporary pumps will also be kept on standby so they can be quickly deployed whenever required," a senior PWD official told PTI on Thursday.
According to senior PWD officials, the department identified seven locations 'critical' in terms of waterlogging. Apart from the Minto bridge, these are - IP Estate Ring Road near WHO building, underpasses at Pul Prahladpur, Zakhira, Okhla, Azadpur and Jahangirpuri metro station road.
