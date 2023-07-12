Waterlogged roads, bad weather conditions force Himachal couple to tie the knot online

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 12, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Rain pounded Himachal Pradesh for three consecutive days since Saturday, triggering flash floods and landslides.

When foul weather and blocked roads made it impossible for Ashish Singha to take his 'baraat' from Kotgarh in Shimla to marry Shivani Thakur in Kullu's Bhuntar, the families found another way to solemnise the union -- video conferencing.

A picture from a marriage ceremony.(HT File Photo)

Rain pounded Himachal Pradesh for three consecutive days since Saturday, triggering flash floods and landslides, damaging houses and leaving at least 31 people dead.

Ashish Singha was scheduled to reach Bhuntar on Monday with the wedding procession.

The Kullu district was the epicentre of the recent disaster. Therefore family members decided to hold the wedding online, former legislator of Theog assembly constituency Rakesh Singha told the PTI on Tuesday.

He said the government had advised people to avoid travel and as such the union was solemnised through video conferencing, he added.

