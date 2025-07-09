Gurugram waterlogged as heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR: ‘Water flowing inside houses’ | Videos

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for the region. Commuters are experiencing traffic snarls in the city due to the rains.(Hindustan Times)

The downpour has resulted in waterlogging in multiple parts of Haryana's Gurugram, with commuters experiencing traffic snarls in the city due to rains.

Several residents took to the social media platform X to highlight the issue of severe waterlogging and share visuals of it.

“Jam for many hours at Sohna Road, Gurugram both sides! All preparedness, meetings, photos have yielded net zero results for common citizens! Ambulance struck!” a resident shared their experience in a post on X.

Meanwhile, residents in some areas also complained of water entering houses amid heavy rains. “Water is flowing inside the houses at C block sushant lok 1. Gurgaon . No sewage no drainage,” a user posted.

“If you live in Gurugram, you're unlikely to look forward to the rains. Even a short spell of rain quickly leads to traffic jams, waterlogged roads accompanied by floating garbage and debris. Not to forget prolonged power cuts,” another user posted, alongside a video of a submerged road.

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation, in response to the complaints, said that teams are on the ground for response. “Required machinery is operational to ensure discharge of storm water. Drains are running at full capacity due to high rainfall,” the MCG said.

The municipal corporation also shared photographs of the teams undertaking drainage work. “The team has reached the spot and is continuing drainage work at a war footing. Work is being done for the convenience of city residents,” the corporation posted on X.