Landslide hits Kerala's Wayanad tunnel project, several feared trapped; rescue operation on

Several people are feared trapped after a landslide was reported in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday. As per Fire and Rescue Services officials, the landslide occurred at Kalladi near Meppady in the district.

Citing officials involved in the mission, news agency PTI reported that the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway. (X)

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Citing officials involved in the mission, news agency PTI reported that the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.

Officials added that local residents rescued at least three people from the site, where workers associated with the tunnel project were staying. Citing officials from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), at least five people were injured, and no casualties have been reported as of now.

Apart from that, PTI reported that a few vehicles that transport tunnel employees were also damaged in the landslide.

Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also been deployed for the rescue operation.

CM Satheesan calls emergency meeting

In the wake of the landslide, Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan held an emergency meeting with Wayanad Minister T. Siddique and directed him to coordinate the rescue operations.

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{{^usCountry}} As per ANI, a statement from the Chief Minister's office stated that Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar, along with Minister Siddique, have been asked to go to Wayanad immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per ANI, a statement from the Chief Minister's office stated that Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar, along with Minister Siddique, have been asked to go to Wayanad immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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