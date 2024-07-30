Wayanad landslides: Death toll climbs to 123; Kerala braces for more rain | 10 points
Kerala landslides: The landslides have destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work.
The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy climbed to 123 on Tuesday evening. The landslides have destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, convened a high-level meeting to coordinate rescue operations in Wayanad and discuss further steps.
Here are 10 points on the Kerala landslide.
- Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said the landslides were triggered by intense rainfall.
- He said 93 bodies had been found. However, PTI, citing sources, reported 123 deaths. 128 people were in hospitals undergoing treatment.
- He said apart from bodies, several body parts were also found in the debris.
- "Children who went to sleep last night, including infants, are among those who lost their lives in this disaster and are now buried under the earth. The floodwaters swept away many people. Sixteen bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar River in Pothukallu in Malappuram district (neighbouring Wayanad), and body parts were also found," Vijayan said.
- He said it is one of the most severe natural disasters Kerala has ever witnessed. More than 3000 people have been shifted to 45 camps.
- "There are still people trapped under the earth and swept away by the floodwaters. Efforts to find them will continue. All possible resources and methods will be used to continue the rescue operations," Vijayan said.
- The Army, Navy and NDRF have been pressed into the rescue operation. Furthermore, the Navy's River Crossing Team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kannur was set to join the rescue efforts, following a request made by the Kerala government.
- Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for Wayanad, indicating that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the region,
- While the IMD issued a red alert for eight districts, an orange alert was issued for Tuesday for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.
- The red alert was issued for Tuesday in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts in northern Kerala, as well as Idukki and Thrissur in central Kerala.
With inputs from PTI, ANI
