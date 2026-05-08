WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WB Class 10th results today at wbbse.wb.gov.in
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE 10th results releasing today at 9.30 am. The direct link will be available at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers etc.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will release WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 on May 8, 2026. The WB Class 10th results will be announced at 9.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. ...Read More
The WBBSE 10th results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held at 9.30 am.
The results can also be checked on wbbsedata.com and HT Portal. The link to check the Class 10 results will be activated at 10.15 am today.
The schools will get the marksheets and certificates from the respective camp offices of the Board from 10.30 am today.
The Class 10 board examination began on February 2 and ended on February 12, 2025. The examination commenced with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. The Madhyamik examination was held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 08 May 2026 09:04:39 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: How to apply for compartment exams
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Students who fail in one or two subjects in Madhyamik 2026 will be eligible to apply for the compartment examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.
To apply, candidates will have to contact their respective schools, which will submit the application forms to the board on behalf of the students along with the prescribed examination fee.
The compartment examinations are usually conducted in July, giving students another opportunity to clear the subjects without having to repeat the entire academic year.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:57:43 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: When can students check their results?
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Students will be able to check their Madhyamik 2026 results online from 10.15 am on Friday, shortly after the press conference by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education concludes.
The board will announce the Class 10 results at 9.30 am, while the direct result links on official websites and other platforms will go live at 10.15 am.
Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready to avoid last-minute delays while logging in.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:49:17 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: When will the press conference begin?
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the Madhyamik 2026 results through a press conference scheduled to begin at 9.30 am on Friday.
Following the announcement, the online result link for students will be activated at 10.15 am, allowing candidates to access their scorecards on the official websites and other designated platforms.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:46:21 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check Madhyamik results today
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Students can access their Madhyamik 2026 results through multiple officially confirmed platforms once the scorecards are released.
The results will be available on the following portals:
- wbresults.nic.in
- wbbse.wb.gov.in
- DigiLocker
- HT Portal
Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready to avoid delays while checking the results online.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:40:47 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 online
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheet online:
- Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in
- Click on the “WB Board 10th Result 2026” link.
- Enter the required login credentials on the new page.
- Click on “Submit” to view the result.
- Look for “Download” option on the page and save the result.
- Take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future academic reference.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:11:21 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: How to access marksheet on DigiLocker
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Students can access their 2026 Madhyamik marksheet through DigiLocker once the results are announced.
To download the document, students need to log in to the DigiLocker app or website using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.
After signing in, they can navigate to the ‘Issued Documents’ section or search for WBBSE under the Education category.
The digital marksheet will be available there for download or sharing.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:08:55 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Digital marksheet accepted for provisional admissions
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Soon after the declaration of results, the online provisional marksheet will be available to download. This marksheet will be accepted by most schools and colleges for provisional admission to Class 11.
Students have been advised to download and print a copy of the digital marksheet. However, the original marksheet will be issued by the schools later.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:04:05 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Other websites to check results
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The results can also be checked on wbbsedata.com and HT Portal.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:01:26 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: When will press conference begin?
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The WBBSE 10th results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held at 9.30 am.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:57:40 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:54:40 am
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Date: May 8
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Time: 9.30 am