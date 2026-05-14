WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Class 12 results releasing today at result.wb.gov.in

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, will release WB 12th Result 2026 on May 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik examination can check the results on the official website of WB results at result.wb.gov.in. The result will also be available on the HT Portal education page. ...Read More

The press conference will begin at 10.30 am at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091 and the result link will be activated at 11 am on the same day.

The hard copies of the marksheet, pass certificate and registration certificate will be distributed among the concerned institutions from 56 distribution centres all over West Bengal on May 14, 2026, from 11 am. The heads of the Institutions are requested to distribute the marksheet, pass certificate and registration certificate among their students on the same day.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, commenced the WB HS Exam 2026 on February 12, 2026 and concluded on February 27, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and more.