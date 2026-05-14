WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Class 12 results releasing today at result.wb.gov.in
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: WB Class 12 results releasing today, May 14. The Class 12 results will be available at result.wb.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, will release WB 12th Result 2026 on May 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik examination can check the results on the official website of WB results at result.wb.gov.in. The result will also be available on the HT Portal education page. ...Read More
The press conference will begin at 10.30 am at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091 and the result link will be activated at 11 am on the same day.
The hard copies of the marksheet, pass certificate and registration certificate will be distributed among the concerned institutions from 56 distribution centres all over West Bengal on May 14, 2026, from 11 am. The heads of the Institutions are requested to distribute the marksheet, pass certificate and registration certificate among their students on the same day.
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, commenced the WB HS Exam 2026 on February 12, 2026 and concluded on February 27, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 14 May 2026 09:05:46 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: List of websites
result.wb.gov.in
wbchse.wb.gov.in
HT Portal
- Thu, 14 May 2026 09:02:53 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: How to check results?
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of WB results at result.wb.gov.in.
2. Click on WB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:57:22 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Exam held in single shift
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:53:47 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Exam dates of Class 12
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, commenced the WB HS Exam 2026 on February 12, 2026 and concluded on February 27, 2026.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:48:04 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Instructions for Heads of the Institutions
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: The heads of the Institutions are requested to distribute the marksheet, pass certificate and registration certificate among their students on the same day.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:44:34 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Hard copies to be available today
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: The hard copies of the marksheet, pass certificate and registration certificate will be distributed among the concerned institutions from 56 distribution centres all over West Bengal on May 14, 2026, from 11 am.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:40:06 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: PC begins at 10.30 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: The press conference will begin at 10.30 am at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091 and the result link will be activated at 11 am on the same day.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:36:16 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Where to check Class 12 results?
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik examination can check the results on the official website of WB results at result.wb.gov.in. The result will also be available on the HT Portal education page.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:31:36 am
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Date and time
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Date: May 14
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Time: 10.30 am