Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that the Congress government and party organisation in the state is closely monitoring the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while cautioning against “irregularities” similar to those alleged in West Bengal.

WB-like SIR shouldn’t be allowed in state: Minister

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Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said the process would soon begin in Karnataka and that party workers had already been instructed to track additions and deletions in voter lists at the booth level. “In our state as well, the SIR process will begin. We also need to be careful. Anything that happened in West Bengal should not be allowed here,” he said.

Parameshwara said chief minister Siddaramaiah had already held discussions on the matter and that preliminary work had begun in parts of the state. “This is our opinion, and chief minister Siddaramaiah has already held a meeting regarding the matter. Mapping has already been completed in some places, while in others it is still pending,” he said.

Referring to allegations surrounding electoral roll revisions in West Bengal, the state home minister said concerns had been raised over the impact of the process on election outcomes. “I was invited to a meeting regarding the SIR, but I could not attend due to various reasons. In West Bengal, many people claim that the government lost power because of alleged SIR manipulation. Analysts say that due to such manipulation, the BJP won nearly 100 seats by margins of around 5,000 votes,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “This should not be allowed in Karnataka and we are careful,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This should not be allowed in Karnataka and we are careful,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Parameshwara said more clarity would emerge once the revision exercise progressed further. “Probably, there will be more clarity after a few days. Once the process is completed fully, a clear picture will emerge,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parameshwara said more clarity would emerge once the revision exercise progressed further. “Probably, there will be more clarity after a few days. Once the process is completed fully, a clear picture will emerge,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister said the Congress had already directed its grassroots workers and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to remain engaged throughout the process and coordinate with election officials. “We have already given instructions to our party workers and Booth Level Agents regarding monitoring the process and holding discussions with Booth Level Officers. Additions and deletions in the voter list have to be monitored carefully. The party has conveyed all these directions to the BLAs, and they will carry out the work,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said the Congress had already directed its grassroots workers and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to remain engaged throughout the process and coordinate with election officials. “We have already given instructions to our party workers and Booth Level Agents regarding monitoring the process and holding discussions with Booth Level Officers. Additions and deletions in the voter list have to be monitored carefully. The party has conveyed all these directions to the BLAs, and they will carry out the work,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Parameshwara also spoke about preparations for an event planned in Tumakuru to mark the completion of three years of the Congress government in Karnataka.

He said the programme would largely focus on initiatives undertaken by the revenue department, particularly the distribution of land and property records. “Through the revenue department, decisions have been taken across the state regarding pahani khata, property documents and revenue village records, and lakhs of people have received land records in their names. This can be described as a major achievement of the Karnataka government,” he said.

“In continuation of this initiative, property documents will be distributed to 1.40 lakh (140,000) people under the programme that has been planned,” he added.

The Congress government, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, took office on May 20, 2023, after the party’s victory in the assembly elections.

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“We had not imagined that the Congress government would soon be completing three years in office. However, after May 20 was suggested to the Chief Minister’s Office, everything fell into place. Since the swearing-in ceremony was held on May 20 and the government came into existence on that day, it has been decided to celebrate the occasion as the completion of three years of the government,” Parameshwara said.

“More importantly, this is primarily a programme of the Revenue Department,” he added.

The home minister also defended the government’s record in implementing electoral promises. “More than 50% of the assurances promised in the manifesto have already been fulfilled. There is also a need to review this achievement,” he said.

Responding to questions on speculation surrounding a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Parameshwara said the matter rested entirely with the Congress leadership. “It is the decision of the party high command. I have been repeating this to the media time and again,” he said.

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