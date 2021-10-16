At CWC, Sonia Gandhi calls for unified effort, keeping party first

In a clear message to the G23 or senior rebels of the Congress on Saturday, party president Sonia Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting said the revival of the Congress requires “self-control, discipline, unity and keeping the party’s interests paramount.”

She also said that the party has started preparations for the upcoming elections but “Undoubtedly, we face many challenges.” She also underlined that if “we are united, if we are disciplined and if we focus on the party’s interests alone, I am confident that we will do well.”

The CWC meeting will decide the new schedule for the party’s long-pending organizational elections even as a large section of the party wants Rahul Gandhi as the president.

Sonia Gandhi’s comments on discipline, unity and self-control are significant in the context of the disquiet among the G23 leaders and their bid to gain more space in the decision-making process of the Congress. Last month, one of the G23 leaders, Kapil Sibal, launched an indirect attack on Rahul Gandhi and said, “we know and yet we don’t know how decisions are taken.” The senior leaders also raised questions about how the Punjab situation was handled by the party.

“Let me now turn to the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Our preparations had already begun a while back. Undoubtedly, we face many challenges but if we are united, if we are disciplined and if we focus on the party’s interests alone, I am confident that we will do well. The respective general secretaries and in-charges will be briefing us on the states individually, so I will not like to say anything more now on this subject,” she said.

“The entire organization wants a revival of the Congress but this requires unity and keeping the party’s interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline,” she said.

She also underlined that she is aware of the fact that she has been “ the interim Congress president” and announced in her opening remarks that a new schedule for organizational elections would be held.

“You may recall, we finalized a roadmap for electing a regular president by June 30th 2021 but the second wave of Covid-19 overtook the country and this deadline was extended indefinitely by the CWC in its meeting held on May 10, 2021. Today is the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all. A schedule for full-fledged organizational elections is before you. general secretary, organization, Venugopal will brief you on the entire process later.”