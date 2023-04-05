'We became free...': Khushbu's dig at Pakistan as Imran Khan wears bulletproof helmet

BJP's Khushbu Sundar shared the video of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan walking into the court wearing a bulletproof helmet and took a dig at the situation of the neighbouring country. "Just to remind, we became free at the same time," the BJP leader wrote adding, "What matters is the fundamental principles upon which the nation is built -- love and not hate!" The video of Imran Khan wearing a bulletproof helmet resembling a black hood went viral.

Sharing the video of Imran Khan's bulletproof helmet. BJP's Khushbu Sundar said, 'Saare Jahan se achha...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to Khushbu's love-hate tweet. DMK's Saravanan Annadurai asked: "To whom are you giving this advice? Any guesses, friends...' "Sad you cannot read the difference between a simple statement and an advice! Alas! Your hatred towards ‘someone’ blinds you my friend to understand that," Khushbu replied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bulletproof helmet which the BJP leader called a bucket was a part of Imran Khan's elaborate security arrangement on Tuesday as the former Pakistan PM came under a life-threatening attack in November 2022 at a rally in Wazirabad. Imran Khan's presence was made mandatory in the court on Tuesday. Security guards held up bulletproof shields around him while he walked with his head protected inside the helmet. Imran Khan was granted bail by the anti-terrorism court in three cases.

Sharing the video of Imran Khan's bulletproof helmet. BJP's Khushbu Sundar said, 'Saare Jahan se achha...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video became a butt of social media banter with users comparing the Imran Khan's action with his famous statement 'aapne ghabrana nahi hai'

Sharing the video of Imran Khan's bulletproof helmet. BJP's Khushbu Sundar said, 'Saare Jahan se achha...'

Recently, Imran Khan spoke abouthow he is still battling with the damage wrought by the November attack. He said he still can't walk properly and has no proper sensation in his right foot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.