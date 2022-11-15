'We demand death penalty': Father of woman murdered by live-in partner in Delhi

The father of the woman - whose murder in Delhi has sent shockwaves across the country - has demanded a death-penalty for the accused. In the murder of Shraddha Walkar, her live-in partner has been arrested and horrific details have emerged ever since the police revealed about the case. He has been accused of hacking her body into 35 pieces. The couple met on a dating app in 2019 and had lived in Mumbai before moving to Delhi.

Locals in Chhattarpur Pahadi’s are still in disbelief, HT reported. The family, meanwhile, is still trying to cope up with the loss. "We demand death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police, and the probe is moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle, didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab," Vikas Walker, Shraddha's father, told news agency ANI, adding that he had lodged the first complaint in Mumbai's Vasai.

Vikas Walker, HT had reported, was informed by a friend of Shraddha who had been struggling to get in touch with her. On September 16, Lakshman Nadar, 26, called Shaddha Walkar’s father and told him that her phone was switched off since June. The victim's father then approached police to file a missing complaint.

On Tuesday, visuals shared by ANI showed cops bringing out Poonawalla out of the Mehrauli Police Station. He was then taken to the jungle where he allegedly disposed off the pieces. Reactions have been pouring in from across the country over the murder with people demanding the strictest punishment for the accused and speedy justice in the matter. It has been also been reported that Poonawalla took inspiration from TV shows, including the crime thriller 'Dexter', and both sets of parents were disapproving of the relationship.

The accused dumped the victim's phone, and her last location is being traced so that it can be retrieved, ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying. “Police are searching for the weapon used to chop her body into pieces. He used her Instagram account until June to give an impression of her being alive,” it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail