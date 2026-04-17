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‘We had a very good conversation’: Trump on call with ‘friend’ PM Modi

Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 05:44 am IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “friend” and said the two leaders had a “very good” conversation, as diplomatic engagements intensify around West Asia amid ongoing conflict and ceasefire efforts.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (AFP)

Responding to ANI's question on his conversation with PM Modi, US President Trump said, “I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation.”

Trump spoke with PM Modi on Tuesday to review bilateral ties and exchange views on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel have launched military action against Iran.

Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a truce that could boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel after weeks of devastating war.

Israel has not been fighting with Lebanon itself, but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group inside Lebanon. Hezbollah said in a statement that “any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement.”

Also Read | Trump announces 10-day Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: ‘Honour to solve 10th war’

The ceasefire would begin at 5 pm ET Thursday. Nearly 2,200 people in Lebanon have been killed by Israeli air strikes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief met with Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday in a bid to ease tensions in the Middle East and arrange a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran after almost seven weeks of war.

 
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