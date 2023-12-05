‘We respect Gau Mata’: Cong's Adhir Ranjan on DMK MP's ‘Gaumutra’ remark'

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said the party has nothing to do with the controversial remark made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Senthilkumar, who called Hindi heartland states as ‘Gaumutra’ states.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI file)

"We have nothing to do with what an individual is saying inside the Parliament, it is his own statement. We respect 'Gau Mata', we don't have anything to say on this..." Chowdhury told ANI. DNV Senthilkumar, the Lok Sabha MP from Dharmapuri, said in Lok Sabha,"The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the 'Gaumutra' states"."Union Territories always look toward becoming States. But this is the first case where a state has become a Union Territory. BJP has just won many of the state elections. When they are not able to win a state they make it a Union Territory where they can have control over the governor and can run governance through them. If they were confident of a win there they would have not made it," he said during the debate.

"The politics of DMK is different. Congress does not agree with their politics. Congress believes in 'Sanatana Dharma' and 'Gaumata' as well. We believe in moving forward with people from all religions..." Congress MP Rajiv Shukla told ANI.Congress MP Karti Chidambaram condemned the DMK leader's remark and demanded an apology. “Very unfortunate choice of words. Unparliamentary. @DrSenthil_MDRD must forthwith apologize & withdraw his comments,” he posted on social media platform X. The BJP has launched an all out attack on the DMK MP over his remark he made in wake of the saffron party winning assembly elections in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. "Chennai is sinking due to the misgovernance of DMK and so is their level of discourse on the floor of the Parliament. After calling our North Indian friends Pani Puri sellers, toilet constructors, etc., I.N.D.I. Alliance DMK MP, makes Gaumutra Jibes," Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai posted on X.

