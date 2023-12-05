DMK MP says BJP wins polls only in ‘Gaumutra states’, sparks row

A massive controversy has erupted over a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member of parliament's remark calling the Hindi heartland states as ‘Gaumutra’ states. DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S sparked row over his remark on Hindi-speaking states. (X/ANI)

“The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the 'Gaumutra' states,” DNV Senthilkumar S told Lok Sabha.



The Lok Sabha MP from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu was referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Hitting out at the DMK, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said,""I think that is a disrespect of the 'Sanatani' tradition. DMK will soon get to know the benefits of 'Gaumutra'. They are very well aware that this will not be tolerated by the people of the country."



In the assembly elections concluded on Sunday, the BJP ousted the Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while it shattered anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh.



But Senthilkumar is not the only DMK leader to have made a controversial remark in the recent times. Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi had stoked a massive controversy in September over his remark on Sanatan Dharma.



“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated,” Udhayanidhi had made the remark at an event.



