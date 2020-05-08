e-paper
We should be ashamed at treatment meted out to builders of our nation: Rahul Gandhi on Aurangabad mishap

We should be ashamed at treatment meted out to builders of our nation: Rahul Gandhi on Aurangabad mishap

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed, and several others were injured, when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 10:55 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted and expressed condolences towards the families of the migrant workers killed in the Aurangabad mishap.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted and expressed condolences towards the families of the migrant workers killed in the Aurangabad mishap.
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condoled the deaths of migrant labourers who were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Friday morning.

“I am shocked at the news of migrant labourers being crushed to death by a goods train. We should be ashamed at the treatment meted out to the builders of our nation. My condolences to the families of those killed and I pray for the early recovery of the injured,” Gandhi tweeted (translated from Hindi).

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed, and several others were injured, when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.

The migrant labourers, who had been walking for several kilometres, were sleeping on the rail tracks when the mishap occurred, the railway officials said.

They were native of Madhya Pradesh working in SRG Company, Jalna in Maharashtra.

