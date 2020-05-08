e-paper
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI.

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 08:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Aurangabad
Fourteen migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday, police said.
Fourteen migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday, police said.

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI.

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said.

They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

