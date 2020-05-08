e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Extremely anguished’: PM Modi on Maharashtra train accident that killed 14 migrants

‘Extremely anguished’: PM Modi on Maharashtra train accident that killed 14 migrants

Fourteen people were killed after a goods train ran over them near the Karmad railway station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra on early on Friday morning.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 09:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi(ANI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is anguished by the loss of lives in the Maharashtra train accident in which 14 people were killed.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

 

He also said that all possible assistance is being provided.

The accident occurred after a goods train ran over them near the Karmad railway station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra on early on Friday morning. While 14 people were killed, five others were injured.

“The incident occurred at 5.30 am on Friday. The train was an empty petroleum tank. The loco pilot immediately informed the railway authorities and local police along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot. All those injured have been shifted to hospital.” Said Ch. Rakesh, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

People were walking on the railway tracks and few others were resting near the tracks, they did not notice, said a senior South Central railway official.

