‘We should be one to build the nation’: Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament

Congress president and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appealed to the members of Parliament to commit to preserving constitutional values and parliamentary traditions and told them they should be one to build the nation and to protect the Constitution and democracy of the country.

leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks at the Parliament’s Central Hall before the House was shifted to a new building on Tuesday. (Video grab/Sansad TV)

Speaking at the Parliament’s Central Hall before the House was shifted to a new building, Kharge said the success of the institution lies in the upholding of constitutional values and ideals.

“The success of the institution lies in the upholding of constitutional values and ideals. The idea that institutions are sacrosanct and essential for success is a fundamental principle in governance and development,” he said.

“We should commit to preserving constitutional values and parliamentary traditions as the country moves ahead... Forgetting our political parties, we should be one to build the nation, protect the nation, Constitution and democracy. This must be our aim,” Kharge added.

He also said the collective efforts of parliamentarians have formed a sound foundation for India’s growth as a nation.

The Congress leader also remembered contributions made by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister and Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

He also remembered the collective contribution of the members of the Constituent Assembly, the provisional Parliament and all subsequent Lok Sabhas.

Kharge also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remembering Nehru in his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“This Central Hall was witness to Pt. Nehru’s ‘Tryst With Destiny’ speech, and yesterday, the prime minister also mentioned this in his speech. I am thankful to you that you remembered the historic speech,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that parliament was shifted to a new building to make a new India and also suggested that the old parliament be renamed as Constitution House, to give a fitting tribute to the makers of modern India.