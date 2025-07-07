India weather today LIVE: Traffic movement hit near Uttarakhand's Haldwani as stream overflows

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra due to expected heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Weather today LIVE updates: Traffic movement was disrupted on the on Ramnagar-Haldwani road in Uttarakhand due to a stream overflowing in the Belgarh village. With heavy rains lashing parts of Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, the State Emergency Operations Centre has also issued a landslide alert for four districts – Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli. The alert warns of potential landslides on July 7 and July 8.

The south-west monsoons have now covered the whole of India, with several parts of the country receiving heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy heavy to very heavy rainfall today for isolated places in Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert has been issued for Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur. This comes after instances of cloudburst in Chamba and Mandi on Sunday.

Weather updates today: Key highlights

📌Delhi-NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall overnight into the morning, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the region today. Cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms are predicted for the Capital for the rest of the week.

📌Mumbai is also under a yellow alert today, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall. The IMD has forecast ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall with strong surface winds at 45-55kmph for the city.

📌A red alert has been issued in parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Palghar and Pune, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the region, along with thunderstorm and lightning, on July 7.

📌Rainfall is expected in Chandigarh, with the city's regional met centre also issuing an orange alert for Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Rupnagar and Sas Nagar.