India weather today LIVE: Traffic movement hit near Uttarakhand's Haldwani as stream overflows
India weather today LIVE: Delhi and its adjoining cities such as Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad woke up to rain on Monday, which also resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the cities.
Weather today LIVE updates: Traffic movement was disrupted on the on Ramnagar-Haldwani road in Uttarakhand due to a stream overflowing in the Belgarh village. With heavy rains lashing parts of Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, the State Emergency Operations Centre has also issued a landslide alert for four districts – Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli. The alert warns of potential landslides on July 7 and July 8....Read More
The south-west monsoons have now covered the whole of India, with several parts of the country receiving heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy heavy to very heavy rainfall today for isolated places in Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.
Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert has been issued for Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur. This comes after instances of cloudburst in Chamba and Mandi on Sunday.
Weather updates today: Key highlights
📌Delhi-NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall overnight into the morning, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the region today. Cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms are predicted for the Capital for the rest of the week.
📌Mumbai is also under a yellow alert today, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall. The IMD has forecast ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall with strong surface winds at 45-55kmph for the city.
📌A red alert has been issued in parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Palghar and Pune, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the region, along with thunderstorm and lightning, on July 7.
📌Rainfall is expected in Chandigarh, with the city's regional met centre also issuing an orange alert for Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Rupnagar and Sas Nagar.
Weather today LIVE updates: IMD issues flash flood warning for 12 districts in Jharkhand
The IMD has issued flash flood alerts for 12 districts in Jharkhand, including Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Ranchi, Bokaro, Saraikela, West and East Singhbhum. The warning will stay in place in 5.30 pm on Monday, as per a bulletin released by the weather department.
The state will witness light to moderate rainfall on Monday, with some places in western and southern parts seeing heavy rain.
Weather today LIVE updates: Heavy rains in Uttarakhand lead to increased water flow in Alaknanda river
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district and surrounding areas have led to an increase in the water flow of the Alaknanda river, which is currently flowing below the danger mark, according to ANI.
Weather today LIVE updates: Orange alert in Jalandhar, Amritsar
An orange alert has been issued in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Rupnagar and Sas Nagar, according to the Regional Met Centre in Chandigarh. Chandigarh is also expected to witness cloudy skies with heavy rains, which are expected to continue till Thursday.
Weather today LIVE updates: Delhi airport issues advisory urging passengers to travel by metro
The Delhi airport on Monday issued an advisory for passengers, urging them to travel via metro due to rains in the Capital. Operations at the airport remain unaffected. ““As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal,” the Delhi airport said in a post on X.
Weather today LIVE updates: Delhi residents wake up to rains, Capital under yellow alert today
Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to rains which continued overnight to the morning, with the region being placed under a yellow alert. In NCR areas, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Gautam Buddha Nagar are under a yellow alert.
Delhi will witness moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning. Surrounding NCR areas like hajjar, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Sonipat, and Rohtak will also witness rains.
Weather today LIVE updates: Red alert for Pune, Palghar in Maharashtra
The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rains for parts of Maharashtra, issuing a red alert for some parts including Pune and Palghar. The weather department has also placed Nashik, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri under orange alert.
Weather today LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert in parts of Himachal
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh, namely Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur. Mandi and Chamba witnessed cloudbursts on Sunday. An orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kullu, Shimla Solan, Hamirpur and Una.