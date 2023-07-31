IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ for several states till August 3. Top updates

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over east, northeast and east central India during the next four to five days. Meanwhile, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana on Monday to assess the damage caused by floods in the state following the recent heavy rain.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The team will be led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advisor Kunal Satyarthi and would consist of representatives of ministries/departments of agriculture, finance, jal shakti, power, road transport and highways and national remote sensing centre (NRSC).

Top points on weather forecast and warning:

1. The IMD said in northwest India, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over east Uttar Pradesh till August 3 and over east Rajasthan on July 31 and August 2. Uttarakhand is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall between August 1 and 3, while west Uttar Pradesh might get showers on August 1 and 2.

2. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi are other places in north India where the people might receive rainfall on August 2 and 3.

3. In central India, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh during the next five days and over northwest Madhya Pradesh on August 30, according to the IMD. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over east Madhya Pradesh on August 2.

4. In east India, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till August 3. Parts of West Bengal might also witness downpours till August 2.

5. In the northeast, “light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd August; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 01st to 3rd August 2023,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

6. In west India, rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next five days.

7. In south India, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very is likely to occur over Telangana on August 1 and over coastal Karnataka on August 2 and 03.

8. In Telangana, the heavy rains during the past week led to the inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural fields at several places in the state. The Met Centre said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana from 8.30am of August 1 to 8.30am of August 2.

