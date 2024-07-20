Weather update today Live: Navi Mumbai sees heavy rainfall; several areas waterlogged

Weather update today Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa on Saturday and issued a red alert. IMD has issued an orange alert for rain in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kutch and Saurashtra for the weekend....Read More

For Delhi, the weather agency has predicted that light, isolated rainfall will continue for three days. The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and light rain is predicted in the capital on July 21 and 22.

The all India rainfall stood at 324.4mm from June 1 to July 19, which was quantitatively 98 percent of normal for this time of the year. At least 15 states and Union Territories have recorded normal or above normal rainfall till now.