Weather update today Live: Navi Mumbai sees heavy rainfall; several areas waterlogged
Weather update today Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa on Saturday and issued a red alert. IMD has issued an orange alert for rain in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kutch and Saurashtra for the weekend....Read More
For Delhi, the weather agency has predicted that light, isolated rainfall will continue for three days. The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and light rain is predicted in the capital on July 21 and 22.
The all India rainfall stood at 324.4mm from June 1 to July 19, which was quantitatively 98 percent of normal for this time of the year. At least 15 states and Union Territories have recorded normal or above normal rainfall till now.
Weather update today Live: Flood in Godavari river in Telangana
Weather update today Live: The water level in the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Project is increasing rapidly due to heavy rains in the upper areas, causing floods in the Pranahita and Godavari rivers, in Telangana.
Weather update today Live: Water level of Ganga in Varanasi stable
Weather update today Live: Water level of Ganga river is stable in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. NDRF teams have been deployed along Varanasi ghat.
Weather update today Live: UP's Prayagraj among 11 districts of the state with below normal rainfall
Weather update today Live: Prayagraj has been included among 11 districts of the state which have received below normal rainfall this monsoon season till now. The rainfall in Prayagraj has been calculated at 115 mm across the season while the least was recorded in Unnao where it was 7.1 mm, as per the records of the weather department. Dig Deeper
Weather update today Live: Light rain predicted in Delhi
Weather update today Live: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department, reports news agency PTI. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain during the day.
Weather update today Live: Navi Mumbai sees heavy rainfall; several areas waterlogged
Weather update today Live: Navi Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall. As a result, several areas of the city has got waterlogged.
Weather update today Live: Orange alert for rain in several states
Weather update today Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rain in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kutch and Saurashtra for the weekend.
Weather update today Live: Mumbai sees heavy rainfall; red alert issued
Weather update today Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa on Saturday and issued a red alert.