Prayagraj among 11 districts of UP with below normal rainfall

Prayagraj has been included among 11 districts of the state which have received below normal rainfall this monsoon season till now. The rainfall in Prayagraj has been calculated at 115 mm across the season while the least was recorded in Unnao where it was 7.1 mm, as per the records of the weather department. Commuters braving heat and humidity in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The districts with good rainfall are Basti with 643 mm, Balrampur with 627 mm, Maharajganj with 585 mm and Gorakhpur with 546 mm. Other districts where below-normal rainfall has been recorded are Gautam Buddh Nagar 16.5 mm, Sant Kabir Nagar 50.2 mm, Ghaziabad 54.3 mm, Saharanpur 69.9 mm, Kanpur Dehat 75 mm, Bareilly 75. 7 mm, Ghazipur 77.3 mm, Mathura 79.2 mm and Hathras with 94.5 mm rainfall.

Professor of Geography at Allahabad University AR Siddiqui said that due to different reasons, the monsoon is shifting from southern Gangetic plains to Northern Gangetic plains. This pattern has been witnessed for past ten years. This has resulted in more rainfall in lesser period of time and lesser rainfall in longer periods. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted good rainfall in Prayagraj after July 20.

Experts say heavy felling of trees, construction works, use of electronic equipment and increasing vehicles are leaving adverse impact on the climate. Since a decade, drastic change is being witnessed in winds during monsoon season which is resulting in heavy rains in terai region.