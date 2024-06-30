Weather updates: IMD's rain alerts for these states, flash floods for Northeastern states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “high flash flood alert” for the northeastern states of the country, including Arunachal Pradesh, while an ‘orange rain alert’ has been issued for parts of Himachal Pradesh for July 1 and 2, predicting light to moderate rain on Sunday. North Tripura: Disaster response force personnel as part of their preparedness for rescue works during floods, at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (PTI)

“Surface runoff/Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours,” the weather agency stated on X on Saturday evening, with the northeastern part of India highlighted on the map.

Several parts of north India experienced torrential rains on Saturday, with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.

Uttarakhand weather forecast: Haridwar flooding

From Sunday until July 3, the forecast for Uttarakhand predicts, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/intense to very intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places over Uttarakhand. Heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand. Very Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand."

On Saturday afternoon, heavy rain lashed Haridwar, causing several cars to be washed away after the Sukhi river flooded. Rainwater inundated homes and left major roads in the pilgrimage town waterlogged.

The Sukhi river, typically dry, is a common parking spot for locals who leave their cars on the riverbed. When sudden flooding occurred, these cars were swept away by the strong currents. The Sukhi river merges with the Ganga a short distance away.

Crowds gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri, using their mobile cameras to capture footage of the cars being carried away by the water.

Here's the rain forecast for the next 5 days

- The weather agency forecasts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Northwest, Central, and East India for the next five days.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan from Sunday to July 4; over West Rajasthan on July 2 and 3; and in Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand on Sunday. Bihar will experience this from Sunday to July 2.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Uttarakhand from Sunday to July 4; Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan from Sunday to July 2; and in West Madhya Pradesh on July 1 and 2.

- Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on June 30.

- Additionally, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, and Madhya Maharashtra. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North & South Interior Karnataka over the next five days.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka from Sunday to July 1. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from Sunday to July 4. Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from Sunday to July 4.