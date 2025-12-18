Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Dec 19-21)

Rekha Bharadwaj in Hyderabad (Music concert) Listen to Rekha Bharadwaj’s best bangers at this high-energy concert by the powerhouse herself. (Rekha Bharadwaj | Facebook page)

Sunday, 7 pm

Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City Rd

From Genda Phool to Ghagra, Namak Ishq Ka, Kabira, Illahi and Party All Night, listen to Rekha Bharadwaj’s best bangers at this high-energy concert by the powerhouse herself. Bharadwaj is known for her folksy vibe and an earthy voice that can transport you to the hinterlands of India, and get you grooving to her foot-tapping melodies.

₹1,000 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Hyderabad International short film festival

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 6pm

Prasad’s Multiplex, near NTR gardens

It’s the inaugural edition of the short film festival, and promotes emerging and established filmmakers of Telangana. It will screen 60-plus films, which includes Manish Jha’s A Good Son, Abhinav Thakur’s Bas Ek Second and Ashika Ahmadi’s Body. The lineup of films covers environment, relationships, urban life and more. This is your chance to catch films that would never make it to cinemas or streaming screens.

₹499 onwards. Register on hisff.in

Hyd.Art 2025 (Art fair)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 12pm to 8 pm

EON Hyderabad, Nanakramguda

View 400-plus works, from more than 100 artists. This is your chance to see early and rare works by MF Husain, SH Raza and Thota Vaikuntam. There will also be workshops, panel discussions and art demonstrations on Mithila and Madhubani paintings and art produced in Telangana in the past and present.

Entry ₹249 onwards. Book on hyd.art

Surya: Dance performance

Saturday; 6.30 pm

Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City Rd

This Kuchipudi performance is based on Nasadya Sukta (the hymn of creation). Choreographed by Padmabhushan awardees Raja and Radha Mohan, the dance drama traces the cosmic creation of the sun. The mythological retelling celebrates nature and prompts us to think about the damage we are doing to it today.

₹500 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Shanka Tribe Live

Friday, 7 pm

White Hart, Gachibowli

The Kerala-based band is known for their tribal trance sounds that blend global folk instruments such as the didgeridoo, hand-pan, oud and tribal percussion to create a trippy musical experience. Their performances are inspired by nature, culture, and global sounds, often also said to be healing.

₹899 onwards. Book on district.in