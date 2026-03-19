Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (March 20-22)

CamelPhat Live (Music concert) Loved Sunil Grover on the Kapi Sharma show? Here’s your chance to see him perform up close (Facebook page | Sunil Grover)

Saturday; 7pm

Quake Arena, Near HITEX Exhibition Center, Kondapur

The world-renowned electronic music duo CamelPhat is expected to perform for five hours straight. Known for deep house and melodic techno, they will also throw in their Grammy-nominated hits Cola and club anthems Panic Room and Breathe. The event will also feature a specially produced audio-visual set-up with laser shows and high-definition LED displays synchronised to the music. This one should be a banger.

₹2,500 onwards on BookMyShow

Date Night Art (Art workshop)

Saturday; 7.30pm

Red Rhino Taproom, Financial District, Nanakramguda

If loud, commercial places are not your thing, this could be a better way to spend time with your date. This paint-and-sip workshop helps you make something beautiful and creative together. Guided by professional artists, each couple works on either a shared canvas or two complementary pieces that form a single scene when placed together.

₹1,500 per couple, at the venue

Mehfil-e-Eid (Music concert)

Sunday; 7pm

Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, Ghansi Bazaar, Charminar

This grand cultural mehfil at the heart of Nizam’s Hyderabad celebrates Eid with a qawwali performance by Warsi Brothers, masters of the Sufi tradition. The event also features stand-up comedy by Syed Shabuddin, group dance performances and a live orchestra. Beyond the stage, the stadium grounds will also host a mini bazaar with traditional ittar stalls, Hyderabadi bangles and yummy delicacies. Sign up for a community festive celebration.

Entry ₹299 on tickets99.com

Jazz on chair (Dance workshop)

Sunday; 4pm - 6pm

You Can Dance Studio, Kondapur

Here’s your chance to learn the sexy but complicated moves from Mayya Mayya (from the Bollywood movie Guru), using the chair as a dance prop. Choreographer and trainer Kenny Swaminadham breaks down powerful jazz moves so they are beginner-friendly and fun to try. Go, learn this routine and create that awesome Instagram reel after.

₹799 onwards. Call 8143390099 to book slots

Women in Medicine (Talk)

Friday; 6.30pm

Lamakan Cultural Centre, Off Road 1, Near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills

People working on the ground usually have better insights than those sitting in cushy offices, but their stories are seldom heard. This session brings them to the fore. Hear from a doctor, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker, and a nurse-midwife as they share their experiences from different levels of the healthcare system. Through their stories and reflections, the conversation will explore the everyday challenges, responsibilities and realities faced by women working in the medical field.

Entry is free

Sunil Grover Live (Stand-up)

Friday; 7 pm

Quake Arena, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kondapur

Loved him on the Kapi Sharma show? Here’s your chance to see him perform up close. Grover is known for his quick wit, sharp observational humour and great comic timing. If there’s anyone who can get you to ROFL, it’s him.

₹2,499 onwards on BookMyShow