Welcome and welcome back: Tata Sons chairman's message to Air India employees

Soon after the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group on Thursday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran sent a message welcoming the employees of Air India. In his letter, he said since the day of the announcement that Tata would buy Air India, everyone has been talking about homecoming. "We are proud to welcome Air India back into the Tata family, after all these years," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reminiscing about his first Air India flight that he took in December 1986, he said he will never forget how special it felt. "I, like many others, have enjoyed reflecting on stories from the airline's brilliant past," he wrote.

Tata Group takes over Air India, credits PM Modi's commitment to reforms

Tata Sons chairman wrote a letter to all Air India employees as the handover was complete on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Such memories are wonderful, but now is the time to look ahead. Today is the beginning of a new chapter. The entire nation's eyes are on us, waiting to see what we will achieve together. To build the airline our country needs, we need to look to the future," he wrote.

"I write this letter on behalf of the Tata Group, to welcome you to our family. Our Group has its own stories past. I have learned that to preserve what is best about the past, requires constant change. It is by evolving, adapting and embracing the future that we best honour a glorious history," the letter read.

The Air India divestment procedure was complete with the present board members resigning and with the formal handover of the shares. The government said it received ₹2,700 crore and the shares have now been transferred to Talace, the new owner of Air India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tata Group was the founder of Air India which was nationalised in 1953. When JRD Tata launched the airline in 1932, it was the first carrier of the country and was used to fly mail between Karachi and Bombay.

The Twitter handles of Air India and Tata Group also welcomed each other on Thursday. "A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group. Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence. Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy and a shared mission to serve our nation. Welcome aboard Tata Companies," Air India tweeted. "Excited to take off with you," Tata Group replied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON